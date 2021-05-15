Ford Financial Group LLC Sells 1,002 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ford Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $226.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.26. The firm has a market cap of $442.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.87 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.