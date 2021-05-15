Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,880,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,450 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Ford Motor worth $47,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,847,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 611.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233,265 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,070,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,693 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

NYSE F opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

