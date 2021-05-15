Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FMTX traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 626,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,019. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.84. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

