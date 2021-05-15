Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Position Raised by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1,358.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,743 shares during the period. Fortive makes up 2.3% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Fortive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Fortive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

NYSE:FTV opened at $70.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $54.93 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,447,173 shares of company stock valued at $104,586,498. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.21.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.