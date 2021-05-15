Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 7,166 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,166 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.4% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

