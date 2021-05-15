Fractal Hits Market Capitalization of $12.08 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Fractal has a market capitalization of $12.08 million and $667,911.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fractal has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00094087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $284.48 or 0.00584529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.32 or 0.00239008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.78 or 0.01187186 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.10 or 0.01202224 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

