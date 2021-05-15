Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040,452 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 43,423 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Franklin Resources worth $30,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.7% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,290. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

