Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

