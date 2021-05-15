Frax (FRAX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.91 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Frax coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002009 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $131.29 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frax has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00096853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.88 or 0.00531813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.80 or 0.00236278 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005210 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.90 or 0.01211582 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00038735 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 132,219,737 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.