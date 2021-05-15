Frax Share (FXS) Price Down 22.3% This Week

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for $4.83 or 0.00010053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $54.13 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax Share alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00094867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.25 or 0.00544120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.77 or 0.00234870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005133 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.96 or 0.01180832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.92 or 0.01205740 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,395,736 coins and its circulating supply is 11,214,067 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.