Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.94.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of FRHLF opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $7.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.