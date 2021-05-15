Friendz (FDZ) Price Reaches $0.0034

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $132,466.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00089124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00019935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $571.37 or 0.01155466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00066545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00114975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00061179 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 530,860,321 coins. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.