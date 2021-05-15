Frontier Price Tops $2.02 (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00004094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $75.83 million and $28.51 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Frontier alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00090341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00019942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.03 or 0.01151296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00066283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00114766 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00061690 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,481,250 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.