Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Holdings Cut by Evermore Global Advisors LLC

Evermore Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,205,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 500,415 shares during the quarter. Frontline accounts for approximately 6.1% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Evermore Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.61% of Frontline worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 2,793.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Frontline by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRO opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Frontline Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $9.42.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

FRO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

