Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stake Boosted by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 163.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Fulgent Genetics worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 600.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $778,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

FLGT opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.17.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,463,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.