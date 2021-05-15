Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,831 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,091 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Fulton Financial worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,095,000 after buying an additional 646,405 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 770,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after purchasing an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,988,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth $24,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FULT. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

