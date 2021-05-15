Function X (FX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.76 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001325 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $227.35 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,446.68 or 1.00354135 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00052733 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00012044 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.62 or 0.00231211 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000891 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001699 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004504 BTC.
- DAOstack (GEN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000576 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
