FunFair (FUN) Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last Week

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One FunFair coin can currently be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. FunFair has a total market cap of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00089864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00019860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $567.14 or 0.01155075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00067199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00115658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00062145 BTC.

About FunFair

FUN is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

