Fusible (FUSII) Reaches Market Cap of $770,785.13

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Fusible coin can now be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00003871 BTC on popular exchanges. Fusible has a total market capitalization of $770,785.13 and $30,412.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fusible has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fusible alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00093442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.63 or 0.00524850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.73 or 0.00233060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005049 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.46 or 0.01148168 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $579.88 or 0.01209547 BTC.

About Fusible

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.