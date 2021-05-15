Fyooz (FYZ) Price Tops $0.65 on Exchanges

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, Fyooz has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fyooz coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and $22,777.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00088825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00019991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.96 or 0.01122698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00065587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00114157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00060874 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz (CRYPTO:FYZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

