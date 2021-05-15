Gala Price Reaches $0.0138 on Major Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Gala has a market capitalization of $96.56 million and approximately $293,682.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gala has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00087908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.25 or 0.01111090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00065009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00113999 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00060717 BTC.

About Gala

Gala (GALA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

