Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.42

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.423 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.05. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.