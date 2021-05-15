Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.42

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.423 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.05. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.32%.
About Galp Energia, SGPS
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
Featured Story: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.