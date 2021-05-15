GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,606 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 223,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $3.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

