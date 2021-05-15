Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,107.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.58%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.14.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

