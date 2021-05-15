GAPS (GAP) Price Down 1.2% This Week

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. GAPS has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $226.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAPS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,149.44 or 1.00296697 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00052644 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011843 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.98 or 0.00241586 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000901 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004505 BTC.

GAPS Coin Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

