Gas (GAS) Price Hits $12.76 on Top Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Gas coin can now be purchased for about $12.76 or 0.00025903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Gas has a market cap of $129.22 million and $28.49 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00095032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.93 or 0.00570390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.65 or 0.00238861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $586.32 or 0.01190421 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $587.88 or 0.01193597 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.