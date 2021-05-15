Gas (GAS) Price Tops $12.54 on Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. Gas has a market capitalization of $127.01 million and approximately $27.85 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gas coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.54 or 0.00026059 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00091349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.35 or 0.00534788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.42 or 0.00233614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $558.42 or 0.01160406 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.22 or 0.01220253 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

