Gatechain Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.82 Million (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 15th. Gatechain Token has a total market capitalization of $45.63 million and $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Gatechain Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gatechain Token Profile

Gatechain Token (GT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official website is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Gatechain Token Coin Trading

