GateToken (GT) Market Cap Reaches $645.75 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, GateToken has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. One GateToken coin can now be bought for about $8.21 or 0.00017249 BTC on popular exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $645.75 million and $64.78 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00089482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00020107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.01 or 0.01123450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00065398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00114816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00061541 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,610,776 coins. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

