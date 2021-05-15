Gemini Dollar 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.29 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $82.19 million and $10.29 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00088147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.80 or 0.01115835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00064933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00113986 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00060348 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

GUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 84,446,905 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.