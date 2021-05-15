Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Evermore Global Advisors LLC

Evermore Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 681,912 shares during the quarter. Genco Shipping & Trading makes up about 1.8% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Evermore Global Advisors LLC owned 0.62% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 123,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,222 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNK. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.84.

GNK opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $638.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.94%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $4,127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,149,035 shares of company stock worth $58,321,126 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

