General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Boosted by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 0.7% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 764.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,758. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.08 and a 200 day moving average of $163.06. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $197.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Cowen increased their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

