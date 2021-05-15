General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,446 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of General Dynamics worth $179,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $5,685,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD opened at $191.94 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $197.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.08 and a 200-day moving average of $163.06.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

