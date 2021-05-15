General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Boosted by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.88.

Shares of GD stock opened at $191.94 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $197.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.08 and its 200-day moving average is $163.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

