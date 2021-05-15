Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will report ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.62). Genesco posted earnings per share of ($3.65) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on GCO shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

In related news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,124 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Genesco by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 105,001 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,935 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genesco stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.72. 73,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. Genesco has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $57.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a market cap of $833.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.14.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

