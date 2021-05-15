Genesis Shards 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.71 Million (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $16.05 million and $1.71 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for $1.33 or 0.00002746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00096169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.16 or 0.00545877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.61 or 0.00235949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.10 or 0.01204501 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $592.93 or 0.01220625 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

