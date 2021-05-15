Genesis Vision Trading 44.2% Lower Over Last Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for approximately $8.11 or 0.00016958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 44.2% lower against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $35.91 million and $1.90 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00088728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00019888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.95 or 0.01124562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00065229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00114882 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00061025 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

