GenesisX (XGS) Price Hits $0.0090

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $101,852.85 and $221.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000162 BTC.

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,375,703 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

