GeoCoin Trading Down 8.7% This Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001360 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $28,907.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00078564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.19 or 0.00641032 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,325.55 or 1.00192625 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00053152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.80 or 0.00233858 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009007 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.