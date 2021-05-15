Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gerdau by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 85,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Gerdau by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

GGB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NYSE:GGB opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.