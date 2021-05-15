German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report $51.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.00 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $50.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $208.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.30 million to $214.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $207.53 million, with estimates ranging from $205.10 million to $212.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $53.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $393,142.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $746,069.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,732.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,856 in the last ninety days. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

