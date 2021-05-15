GET Protocol (GET) Price Reaches $5.04 on Top Exchanges

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. GET Protocol has a market cap of $57.41 million and $1.60 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol coin can now be purchased for $5.04 or 0.00010426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00087908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.25 or 0.01111090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00065009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00113999 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00060717 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

