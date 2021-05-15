Ghost 24 Hour Volume Hits $254,420.00 (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Ghost has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Ghost has a total market cap of $8.18 million and approximately $254,420.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00088064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $538.61 or 0.01105309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00064640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00114045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00060698 BTC.

Ghost Profile

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,325,853 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

