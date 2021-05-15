GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.22 Million

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001088 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $148.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00088459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $539.09 or 0.01117679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00064943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00114096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00060292 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Profile

GHOST is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,234,790 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.