Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.3% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 26,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $79.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

