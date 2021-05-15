Global Social Chain (GSC) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.51 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and $671,487.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 39.9% higher against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00089124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00019935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $571.37 or 0.01155466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00066545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00114975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00061179 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

