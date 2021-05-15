GlobalBoost-Y Price Tops $0.0501 on Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $899,351.68 and $5,006.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,536.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.19 or 0.07834413 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,193.50 or 0.02510715 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.70 or 0.00632564 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.00204665 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.98 or 0.00824597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.36 or 0.00657092 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.79 or 0.00580175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007092 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

