GoByte (GBX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $4,663.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GoByte has traded 38.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007680 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

