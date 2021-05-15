Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 39.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $33,463.61 and approximately $858.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00093662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $282.14 or 0.00577095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.62 or 0.00238543 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004732 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.23 or 0.01176582 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.46 or 0.01193417 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

